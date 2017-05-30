Kylian Mbappe Reveals He Dreamt About Real Madrid Manager Zinedine Zidane

Kylian Mbappe has admitted he used to dream about Zinedine Zidane amid speculation he could soon find himself playing under the French legend at Real Madrid.

“The player made me dream, and still does when I see certain videos,” said Mbappe when asked about his fellow Frenchman.

The 18-year-old has been strongly linked with a switch to Real Madrid and Man City, with L’Equipe reporting on Tuesday that both have submitted offers in the region of 120m Euros (£104m).

But Mbappe said of his future: “I am focused on the national team above all. There is an awful lot of time ahead to think about all that. There are three important matches coming up, I will take stock after.

“Why would I play less? [If he moved away from Monaco]. I will have the time to think about all that, but no, I am not afraid of leaving.”

