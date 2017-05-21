Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Get Serious

Kylie Jenner and her new partner, Travis Scott were rumoured to be dating in the early month of March but made things official last month when they were seen cuddling up at a basket ball game in Miami.

Rumours state that they have been inseparable since Coachella last month and both have decided to be fully committed and loyal to each other. Sounds serious.

It has gotten to the point where Kylie has met his parents. The 19-year-old (Kylie Jenner) is currently renting a $34 million mansion in Beverly Hills California, and she just asked Travis to keep her company while her house is being renovated.

May the Lord go with him!

The pair who have yet to comment on the status of their romance took a private stroll on Wednesday at the Rolling Loud festival that took place in Miami. Their show of love came after a luxurious boat ride in Florida city as she put her split with rapper Tyga behind her. It looks as if Kylie has well gotten over Tyga as she was seen holding hands with Travis as they took a romantic stroll through the park.

Kylie told ‘Hollywood Life’ that Tyga was just using her for fame and popularity. Dating Travis Scott made her realise that. “Travis is so low-key, while Tyga always wanted to be seen”- the words of the 19-year-old model. To be honest, that does not sound very romantic to me. Even though Kylie is an A-list celebrity and very famous (wait, what’s her talent again?) and the entire Kardashian family make their personal affairs public on their television show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, perhaps she would fancy some alone time with her boyfriend.

However, this is just one side of the story. Tyga has yet to comment on why he and Kylie Jenner broke up, perhaps he’s still recovering from the break up. Kylie opted for a long blonde wig for her date and wore a casual but stylish ensemble which consisted of a hooters crop top and baggie red bottoms. She completed her look with a black beanie, silver chain, and black trainers.

