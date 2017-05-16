Pages Navigation Menu

Kylie Jenner Is Now Living in This $35 Million Mansion – Celebuzz

Kylie Jenner Is Now Living in This $35 Million Mansion
The 19-year-old reality star is reportedly renting out a $35 million estate in Beverly Hills while she renovates the $12 million Hidden Hill house she bought in 2016. According to TMZ, Jenner is splashing out a whopping $135,000 a month to crash at the …
The Insane Amount Of Money Kylie Jenner Is Paying In Rent For Her MansionCinema Blend
Kylie Jenner Rents $35 Million Bel Air HouseTeenVogue.com

