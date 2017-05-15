Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

KZN ANC marches through Durban against ‘judicial overreach’ – Jacaranda FM

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Jacaranda FM

KZN ANC marches through Durban against 'judicial overreach'
Jacaranda FM
The KwaZulu Natal African National Congress is again taking to the streets of Durban today – this time in protest against 'judicial overreach'. ANC March Steve Bhengu. The march follows a recent ruling by the North Gauteng High Court's Judge Bashir

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.