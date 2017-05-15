KZN ANC marches through Durban against ‘judicial overreach’ – Jacaranda FM
Jacaranda FM
KZN ANC marches through Durban against 'judicial overreach'
The KwaZulu Natal African National Congress is again taking to the streets of Durban today – this time in protest against 'judicial overreach'. ANC March Steve Bhengu. The march follows a recent ruling by the North Gauteng High Court's Judge Bashir …
