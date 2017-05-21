La Liga: Messi wins Pichichi award, overtakes Ronaldo – Daily Post Nigeria
La Liga: Messi wins Pichichi award, overtakes Ronaldo
Daily Post Nigeria
Barcelona forward, Lionel Messi, has regained the Pichichi prize for the first time since the 2012/2013 season, by finishing the 2016/2017 season as the highest goal scorer in La Liga. Messi found the back of the net 37 times for the Catalans this term …
Lionel Messi Wins 2016-17 Pichichi Trophy After 37 Goals in La Liga
