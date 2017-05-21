Pages Navigation Menu

La Liga: Messi wins Pichichi award, overtakes Ronaldo – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


La Liga: Messi wins Pichichi award, overtakes Ronaldo
Barcelona forward, Lionel Messi, has regained the Pichichi prize for the first time since the 2012/2013 season, by finishing the 2016/2017 season as the highest goal scorer in La Liga. Messi found the back of the net 37 times for the Catalans this term
