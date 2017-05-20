La Liga: Title is Madrid’s to lose – Zidane

Zinedine Zidane, said Real Madrid players now have their destiny in their own hands as they prepare to face Malaga in the final match of the season on Sunday. Zidane, however, said his side have all they needed for the game which is a decider for them and rivals, Barcelona. The manager was speaking to […]

La Liga: Title is Madrid’s to lose – Zidane

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

