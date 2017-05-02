Labour calls for employment generation in Rivers

AS THE world celebrated the 2017 Workers Day, the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, in Rivers State has called on the state government to employ young graduates in the civil service in order to enable it compete globally. Chairman of NLC, Mrs Beatrice Itubo made the call during this year’s celebration at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium […]

The post Labour calls for employment generation in Rivers appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

