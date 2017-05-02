Labour calls for employment generation in Rivers
AS THE world celebrated the 2017 Workers Day, the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, in Rivers State has called on the state government to employ young graduates in the civil service in order to enable it compete globally. Chairman of NLC, Mrs Beatrice Itubo made the call during this year’s celebration at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium […]
