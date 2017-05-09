Labour Department mulls harsher punishment for non-compliance with employment equity laws – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Labour Department mulls harsher punishment for non-compliance with employment equity laws
Times LIVE
Oliphant said employers alone are not responsible for compliance with employment equity laws. File photo. Image by: Supplied. The Labour Department will seriously consider asking President Jacob Zuma to enact harsher punishment for companies failing …
Labour Minister to take hardline stance on noncompliance with EE Act
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!