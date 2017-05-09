Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Labour Department mulls harsher punishment for non-compliance with employment equity laws – Times LIVE

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Labour Department mulls harsher punishment for non-compliance with employment equity laws
Times LIVE
Oliphant said employers alone are not responsible for compliance with employment equity laws. File photo. Image by: Supplied. The Labour Department will seriously consider asking President Jacob Zuma to enact harsher punishment for companies failing …
Labour Minister to take hardline stance on noncompliance with EE ActCreamer Media’s Engineering News

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.