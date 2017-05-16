Labour give police 24-hr ultimatum on arrested leader

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

THE Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG; National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE; National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees, NUBIFIE, yesterday, issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Police to release the President of NUBIFIE, Mr. Danjuma Musa, arrested last Thursday from his office in Lagos by policemen from Area ‘F’ and taken to Abuja.

The unions and other affiliates of United Labour Congress of Nigeria, ULC, said alternatively, Musa should be charged to court, failing which all the affiliates of ULC would commence a solidarity industrial action.

General Secretary of ULC, Mr. Didi Adodo, said in Lagos that once the members commenced a nationwide a solidarity strike, it would not be called off until Mr. Musa was released in perfect health condition.

He said Musa was abducted from his office around 3p.m. last Thursday in a manner reminiscent of military junta and held without access to his family, colleagues and even lawyers.

Earlier, General Secretary of NUEE, Mr. Joe Ajaero, and President of NUPENG, Mr. Igwe Achese, said members had been placed on alert should the police authorities fail to either release Musa or take him to court in the next 24 hours.

Similarly, NUBFIE said members had been placed on alert nationwide, threatening to shut the nation’s banking and other financial sector should its President remain in police custody till the end of today.

Contacted, Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Jimoh Moshood, advised NUBIFIE officers to go back to Area ‘ F’ in Lagos, determine the identities of the officers that came from Abuja to take him and which department of the police they came from, so he could determine the true situation and respond appropriately.

