Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Labour lauds FG on minimum wage c’ttee

Posted on May 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

THE IndustriALL Global Union, Africa, has commended the Federal Government’s Executive Council for the constitution of a National Minimum Wage Committee to process the negotiation for a new wage for Nigerian workers, urging stakeholders to negotiate a new living wage for those he described as “impoverished African workforce.”

Speaking through its Vice President, Mr. Issa Aremu, in commemoration of the 2017 Africa Day yesterday, with the theme Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through investments in Youth, the body also commended the South African government for embracing the policy of National Minimum Wage, following long agitations by South African trade unions and workers declaring that it “was better late than never.”

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Aremu, who is also the General Secretary of the National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, NUTGTWN, and a member of the National Executive Council, NEC, of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, called on Africa leaders to “pay more attention to Africa’s youth and urgently address their concern which is decent jobs.

“This is the only way to retain them in the continent and stop their unnecessary migration to Europe.”

The post Labour lauds FG on minimum wage c’ttee appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.