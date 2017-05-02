Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Labour Party on “intensive care” – Chairman

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Chairman of Labour Party, Mr Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, on Monday in Abuja said the party had been on “intensive care’’ under his leadership. Addressing workers at the 2017 May Day rally at the Eagle Square, Abdulsalam said that the party was initiated to advance the interests of workers but was hijacked by politicians. He said…

The post Labour Party on “intensive care” – Chairman appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.