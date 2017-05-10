Lack Of Caution Sign Lands A Man And His Passat Car Inside Manhole in Bank Road, Owerri

An unsuspecting driver and his passat wagon landed inside a manhole on Tuesday night around Bank road, Owerri, Imo state.

Mr. Jerry Osuji who shared the story said the driver plunged into the hole because the contractor handling the road construction failed to put a caution sign.

Osuji wrote; In spite of all entreaties made on both print, electronic and social media to the contractor

