Lack of funds stall LG elections in Akwa Ibom

Gov Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has said that local government elections would have to wait in view of the present financial difficulties facing the State.

Emmanuel said this during interaction in Uyo on Sunday as part of activities marking the second year in office and 18 years of unbroken democracy in the country.

He appealed to people and politicians to be patient over the conduct of local government elections as government was not in a hurry to carry out the exercise because of prevailing economic realities.

According to him, government’s stance on the matter is not deliberate as it would not take loan with high interest to conduct local

government elections.

The governor, however, said the government would embark on the conduct of the elections once the economy improved.

Emmanuel has not conducted local government election since coming to office on May 29, 2015, leaving that tier of government to be handled by transition or caretaker chairmen or committees.

“The prevailing economic situation is not conducive for us to conduct local government elections.

“We cannot borrow money on high interest rates from bank for elections.

“What of if you set up local government council and you don’t have money to run the council?

“In recession, you carefully direct where money should go’’, Emmanuel said.

Emmanuel said his cardinal programme of industrialisation was still on course, adding that such has led to the inauguration of some industries and ground-breaking for new ones to mark his second year in office.

He called on Akwa Ibom people to appreciate government in establishing small and medium scale industries to create wealth and reduce unemployment.

He said in many economies, “it is the small and medium scale industries that drive the economy.”

The governor thanked the media for the support and cooperation given to his government since assumption of office.

He charged the media to always report the truth to promote investment, development and tourism in the state.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr

Charles Udoh, charged journalists to always report to promote the potentials of the state.

He disclosed that the state government has instituted health insurance policy to cover 250 journalists in the state as support programme for them to perform their jobs better.

The post Lack of funds stall LG elections in Akwa Ibom appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

