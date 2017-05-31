Udom Emmanuel Governor calls on opposition to help build Akwa-Ibom – Pulse Nigeria
|
Udom Emmanuel Governor calls on opposition to help build Akwa-Ibom
Pulse Nigeria
The Governor said this on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, while celebrating the second year anniversary of his administration. Published: 3 minutes ago; Chika Ebuzor. Print; eMail · Udom Emmanuel play. Governor Udom Emmanuel. (Akwa Ibom Dakada) …
