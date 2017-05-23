Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lack of skills contribute to unemployment- Ambode

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State says emphasis on paper qualification, without considering adequate skills to deliver, contributes to the high level of unemployment in the country. Ambode, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Idiat Adebule, said this on Tuesday at the Grand Finale of the Science, Arts and Craft Exhibition and Talent Hunt by Junior and Senior Secondary Schools in the state to celebrate Lagos at 50.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.