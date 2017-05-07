Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lacoste in controversial landslide – The Zimbabwe Standard

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Zimbabwe Standard

Lacoste in controversial landslide
The Zimbabwe Standard
The alleged G40 factional representative who pulled out of the Masvingo Zanu PF provincial chairmanship elections at the last minute, Mutero Masanganise has made damning allegations against military bosses in the province, accusing them of threatening …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.