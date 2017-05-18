Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ladoke Akintola University Students Post Obituary Of VC Who Is Still Alive.

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

 What a terrible incident. Students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH published  an obituary of their Vice Chancellor, Professor Sulaiman Gbadegeshin to show their grieviances concerning the lingering strike. Students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology ,Ogbomso have continued expressing their grievances concerning the lingering strike in the institution. The students took a …

The post Ladoke Akintola University Students Post Obituary Of VC Who Is Still Alive. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.