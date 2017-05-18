Ladoke Akintola University Students Post Obituary Of VC Who Is Still Alive.
What a terrible incident. Students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH published an obituary of their Vice Chancellor, Professor Sulaiman Gbadegeshin to show their grieviances concerning the lingering strike. Students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology ,Ogbomso have continued expressing their grievances concerning the lingering strike in the institution. The students took a …
The post Ladoke Akintola University Students Post Obituary Of VC Who Is Still Alive. appeared first on Students Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!