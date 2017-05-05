Pages Navigation Menu

Lady narrates what happened when she entered a Taxi in Abuja

A Nigerian lady, Omongold Roland, has taken to social media to narrate what she went through when she entered a Taxi from Banex to Kubwa area of Abuja. According to her, she didn’t know that the taxi she entered was ‘one chance’. Her bag, her phone and every valuable thing on her was collected. She was also beaten.

However according to her, a good Samaritan saved her. Here’s what she wrote;

“SO I entered taxi from banex to kubwa for those who know abuja well i didn’t know it was one chance my bag was collected I was beaten my phone, money,everything I was left with nothing y can people be this heartless taking wat u didnt work for God bless d good Samaritan that helped Me.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

