Lagos @ 50: Ambode says Govt’ll never betray trust of Lagosians

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Saturday graced the Lagos @ 50 Community Day and Carnival Celebrations, assuring that his administration will continue to run an all inclusive government where all Lagosians can have and feel a sense of belonging regardless of party affiliation, creed or colour.

The Community Day and Carnival Celebrations was held simultaneously in 20 venues spread across the local governments in the State and featured series of fanfare activities including parade of various street carnival group parade, traditional dancers, children calisthenics display, dance competitions, among others.

Governor Ambode, who spoke at the Ago Hausa, Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area venue, said that through the various infrastructural upgrade in areas that were hitherto neglected, Government was demonstrating that Lagos is a State of inclusion in which all law-abiding, hardworking and honest persons will earn their fair rewards.

He said: “Almost two years after you gave our party, the All Progressives Congress your vote, the majority who had their way and the minority who had their say can attest to the fact that our government has operated like the sun that shines brightly on everybody.”

While pledging his administration’s commitment to continue to deliver the dividends of democracy, the Governor attributed the successes the State has recorded in the last 50 years to the good citizens who see Lagos as “a collective responsibility, an unfinished business that is always developing capacity to serve the citizens by making them safer, happier and wealthier”

Governor Ambode also said that the efforts of law abiding citizens have given his administration the confidence and courage to boldly combat the problems confronting the State.

“Whether it is crime, filth or social nuisance, we have left no stone unturned because you have entrusted to us your lives, day and night. I pledge, here and again, that we shall never betray that trust.

“So let us be merry even as we re-dedicate ourselves to the journey towards greater prosperity that lies ahead of us. Let our communities help our Local Council Development Areas and our Local Government Areas to rise to the challenge of a greater Lagos of our dreams”.

He said the Community Day Celebration was devoted to acknowledging the millions of families who live together and work together to create communities of peace and bliss and who according to him is the most important asset.

“It is a duty we owe because you are the men and women who hold this State together; you are the workers who keep the industries running; the traders who make our markets boom; the public officials who support us to render services. Among you here today are people of diverse professions, religions and ethnic backgrounds. We are all united by the great citizenship that residing in Lagos State confers.

“I thank you for shouldering the responsibilities of the good citizen of Lagos State. The citizen who is registered as a resident, pays taxes, obeys our laws, supports our policies, protects our projects and comes to the rescue of his neighbour in danger,” Governor Ambode said.

The Governor who also graced the Lagos Island Carnival at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) was treated to colourful display by several local and international communities and ethnic groups as well as acrobatic maneuvering by motorcycle stunt performers.

