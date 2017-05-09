Lagos@ 50 bout: Evander Holyfield will fall in round two, says Tinubu

Former governor of Lagos State and national leader of the ruling All Progressives Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu said he can’t wait to knock down 5-time World Boxing champion, Evander Holyfield in his native Nigeria in a charity boxing event tagged, “The Rumble” scheduled to hold at Landmark Event Centre, Lagos on May 25, 2017. The former governor who said this when officially received “The Rumble” Promoter, Mr Wole Adeniyi, at his office in Lagos on Tuesday in readiness for the boxing bout vowed to knock down the American boxing champion convincingly and in the second round! in response to Evander Holyfield message to him.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

