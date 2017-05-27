Lagos @50: Olanrewaju, Okunnu, Anibaba, others say marginalization of Lagos indigenes must stop

By Bashir Adefaka

Major stakeholders of Lagos State have said that the time has come for inclusiveness of Lagos indigenes on how the administration of the state is run.

This demand was made during a symposium, during the week, celebrating Lagos State at 50, organized by the Eko Foundation, held in Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja.

They were worried that the future of their children and grandchildren was not secured if people who came to benefit from Lagos continue to deny them their legitimate rights and privileges.

At the symposium, former Minister of Communications, Major General Tajudeen Olanrewaju, who was chairman of the occasion, noted in his address that “fifty years in the lives of the people as indigenes of the most liberal and accommodating state is worth celebrating”, made straight to say that it was time indigenes of Lagos State began to know and be part of the day-to-day administration of their own affairs.

The former General Officer Commanding, Third Armourd Division of Nigerian Army, represented at the occasion by former Commander, Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, Major General Abdullahi Adekunle Martins, said, “At this point in time, we must begin to look inwards and examine where Lagos State is being steered into and what opportunities exist for its indigenous communities.”

I am not therefore surprised that the Eko Foundation has shown capacity to defend the interest of the citizens no matter whose ox is gored.

“It is imperative to understand the fact that no other issue has shaped the history and destiny of the state so much as the fight to secure and control the State by outsiders from within. Tell me any State that is not controlled by its own indigenous folks. Lagos State syndrome is as real as it is in other States of the Federal Republic.”

