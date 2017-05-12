Lagos @50: Over N1 bn raised to fund activities-Ayorinde – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Lagos @50: Over N1 bn raised to fund activities-Ayorinde
Vanguard
The Lagos State Government says more than N1 billion has been raised to fund the various activities that are lined-up to commemorate the Lagos@50 celebrations. The state's Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Steve Ayorinde, said this in a …
Lagos @50 Over N1 bn raised to fund activities, says Commissioner
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!