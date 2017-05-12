Lagos @50: Over N1 bn raised to fund activities-Ayorinde

The Lagos State Government says more than N1 billion has been raised to fund the various activities that are lined-up to commemorate the Lagos@50 celebrations.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Steve Ayorinde, said this in a statement in Lagos on Friday.

He expressed the government’s appreciation to the Organised Private Sector (OPS) and corporate sponsors operating in the state for their generous donations and support for making the golden jubilee anniversary a huge success.

According to the commissioner, Lagos state appreciates the sponsors’ gesture as a way of giving back to a state that has provided them with friendship and conducive environment for their businesses to thrive.

Ayorinde reiterated government’s determination to continue to collaborate with the OPS and corporate organisations for the social and economic development of the state.

“Lagos State is grateful for the kind support that the Lagos@50 celebration has enjoyed.

“The governor is pleased and encouraged that corporate organisations in Lagos share his vision of using the golden jubilee, not only to celebrate the undeniable progress in the state, but to also reflate the economy,” Ayorinde said.

He said that various individuals, groups and companies in the state had benefitted from the sponsorship,” he said.

“As the state begins both the short-term and long-term plans for the next 50 years, Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode assures Lagosians of delivery of excellent services to the good people of the state,” the commissioner said.

The last 50 days of the one year celebration started on April 8, 2017 with the symbolic appearance of the Three Wise Men in some parts of the state, offering prayers and gifts to citizens.

This was followed with a popular Musical Drama tagged ‘Wakaa! The Musical’.

Other programmes that have featured so far include FELA! The Broadway Musical concert; JAZZ meets Fashion; Lagos Loves The Cinema, held in the five division across the state; Lagos Laughs and Ibile Comedy competition.

The celebration of Social Clubs also took place on Friday.

In continuation of the celebration, Lagos Carnival/Parade of colours would hold on Saturday, in various centres across the state.

On May 18, the State Judiciary would hold a special session to celebrate the state at the Igbosere High Court Foyer, while the cultural heritage of the state will be on focus as the Eyo festival holds on May 20 at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

Other programmes include a special 50th anniversary Legislative Session at the Lagos State House of Assembly Complex.

On May 23, focus will be on the talents and ingenuity of pupils and students as the state hosts the Science, Arts and Crafts Exhibition by Junior and Senior Secondary Schools in the state.

A special State Executive Council Session to commemorate the golden jubilee anniversary of the state will hold on May 24 and finals of the Literary and Debating competition for all public schools will hold on May 25.

The anniversary Jumat will hold on May 26 at the Lagos State Secretariat Mosque.

The celebration will be rounded off with a special Children’s Day event on May 27 , while the climax of the day would be a special anniversary Gala to be hosted by the State Government.

