Lagos @ 50: Social Clubs Day berths at O’jez

May 12, 2017

AS activities marking the Lagos State @ 50 anniversary continue, residents of the mainland area of the city, government functionaries as well as top dignitaries would converge at celebrity restaurant, O’jez, inside the National Stadium, Surulere, today from 7.00pm to mark the anniversary’s ‘Social Clubs Day’. O’jez was among top 50 clubs chosen by the social clubs sub-committee that will play host to Lagosians across all walks of life.

In a letter signed by Prince Gbolahan Lawal and dated April 17, Lawal said “Social clubs have always been an integral part of the uniqueness and development of Lagos. 50 of such clubs will be the centre of celebration on Friday, May 12 by members of such clubs and government functionaries. The main objective is to bring to life the Lagos heritage spirit and remind citizens of the grand history and rich culture that berthed Africa’s most industrious state.”

On his part, chief executive officer of O’jez, Chief Joseph Odobeatu sees the recognition by the Lagos @ 50 committee as a mark of honour: “If O’jez could be among the top 50 clubs/restaurants among thousands of such outfits, then there is indeed something unique about us after 17 years in business.”

 

