Lagos agog for 2nd Rabiu Adeola Under-12 Scrabble Championships – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Lagos agog for 2nd Rabiu Adeola Under-12 Scrabble Championships
Vanguard
Kids numbering over 120 from twenty schools in Lagos and Ogun states will converge on the prestigious Lagos Country Club, Ikeja today for the second edition of the Rabiu Adeola Under-12 Scrabble Championships. The competition which is gradually …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!