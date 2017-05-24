Lagos agog for 2nd Rabiu Adeola Under-12 Scrabble Championships

Kids numbering over 120 from twenty schools in Lagos and Ogun states will converge on the prestigious Lagos Country Club, Ikeja today for the second edition of the Rabiu Adeola Under-12 Scrabble Championships.

The competition which is gradually becoming the toast of lovers of the game will have schools like Chrisland Schools, Grange School, Dansol School, Mind Builders, Mayflower Schools, Ikenne, Coastland School, Hallmark School, Ifako International School and Berkley Science Magnet School, among others taking part in the developmental event.

According to sports broadcaster and sponsor, Bimbo Adeola, the number of participants attests to the growing influence of the competition and the presence of some key sports personalities will no doubt add colour to the championships.

“We are awed by the number of kids coming for this edition. Much more interesting is the fact that schools are now pulling and pushing to compete in the tournament, it’s worth getting excited about.

“The Lagos state sports commission boss, Deji Tinubu will be attending this edition so also the scrabble association chairman of the state. I’m very happy that God is making it happen again and we will always give it our best shot possible.”

On plans to widen the scope of the competition, Adeola said the organisers, 27 July Ltd are working on the possibility of inviting schools from other states apart from Lagos and Ogun to participate in the annual event.

“We have opened up discussions with some states already and hopefully kids from those states will join those from Lagos and Ogun to take part in subsequent editions. For now, we are thrilled with the acceptance in Lagos and hope to make the best use of the gains.”

The overall champion smiles home with a trophy, medal, certificate and gift items while the first and second runners up will also win medals, certificates and gift items.

All the participating kids will also go home with certificates and juicy gift items.

The first edition had over 60 kids from 13 private schools with Okiki Fowobaje of Ifako International emerging as the overall winner of the maiden edition in 2016.

The post Lagos agog for 2nd Rabiu Adeola Under-12 Scrabble Championships appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

