Lagos APC holds councillorship primaries Monday

Afikuyomi:The All Progressives Congress in Lagos State will hold councillorship primaries in the 377 Wards of its 57 local government areas on Monday. Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi, chairman of the APC Local Government Electoral Committee announced this on Sunday, against the backdrop of reports in some sections of the media that the council primaries at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere were disrupted by some aggrieved party members.

