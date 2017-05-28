Pages Navigation Menu

Lagos APC holds councillorship primaries Monday

Posted on May 28, 2017

Afikuyomi:The All Progressives Congress in Lagos State will hold councillorship primaries in  the 377 Wards  of its  57 local government areas on Monday. Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi, chairman of the APC  Local Government Electoral Committee announced this on Sunday,  against the backdrop of reports in some sections of the media that the council  primaries at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in  Surulere were disrupted by some  aggrieved party members.

