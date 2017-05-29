Lagos APC LG Primary: Dele Oshinowo appreciates party members

A victorious chairmanship candidate in the Saturday’s All Progressive Congress (APC) local government primary in Lagos, Mr Dele Oshinowo has appreciated party members for the unwavering support bestowed on him.

Dele, who was elected as the candidate of the party in Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area (LCDA); has promised to explore the mandate bestowed on him to deliver on the expectations of the electorate.

“To the good people of Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, I appreciate you all for your doggedness, resilience and ardent prayers in creating this platform for me. As a result of your unwavering faith in me, I stand an inch closer to the victorious point of swearing an oath”

“This victory belongs to you all. If elected, I vow to draw motivation from your unflinching support to work passionately for the betterment of the LCDA”

This was contained in a statement made available by his media office on Sunday in Lagos.

Also, the chairmanship candidate saluted the doggedness of those who nursed the ambition of the coveted seat, assuring them that his style of administration is ‘one for all, all for one’

” All the chairmanship aspirants are good materials in which any organization would be delighted to have as a leader. I have interacted with them and their vision for good governance has convinced me further that Agboyi-Ketu is naturally endowed with progressive materials of equal assessment in problem solving”

“Also, It is pertinent to inform them that there is no loser in this race, we are all winners because the principle of ‘ no victor, no vanquished ‘ will surely be adopted as a working guide” Dele said

Finally, he thanked the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for his fatherly role in ensuring interaction as the ultimate way in sustaining peace in the party.

