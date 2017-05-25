Lagos At 50: Tinubu Fights Holyfield For Charity, Soyinka Is Referee

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Former world boxing heavyweight champion, Evander Holyfield, will face former Lagos State governor Ahmed Bola Tinubu in a novelty boxing bout today (Thursday, May 25 2017) for charity in celebration of the 50th anniversary of creation of Lagos State, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The charity fight tagged “The Rumble” will also feature Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka as referee of the fight which will take place at The Landmark Centre, Lekki at 6pm.

Holyfield is in Lagos for the epoch-making celebrations to mark Lagos at 50. On Wednesday, he announces a donation of healthcare equipment worth $3 million to the Lagos state government at the state house Alausa, Ikeja when he visited Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

Holyfield stressed that the gesture was part of his means of giving back to the society.

The former pugilist stressed that his move was to help young children realise their dreams of becoming great sporting heroes.

Holyfield revealed his mother played a key role in his boxing career and she often advised him to hold on to what he knows doing best and never quit even in the face of challenges.

“I held on to those words and they assisted me in becoming world heavyweight champion today. I believe that the kids should be inspired just like my mother inspired me to hold on tenaciously to those things I am good at.” the four-time heavyweight champion said.

Holyfield had a total of 57 fights, won 44, 29 of them through knock outs. He lost 10 of his bouts and drew twice. One of them ended in a no-contest.

The post Lagos At 50: Tinubu Fights Holyfield For Charity, Soyinka Is Referee appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

