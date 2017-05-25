Lagos Based Nigerian Lady proposes to her Lesbian Partner in Enugu (video)

A video of clip of a lesbian lady proposing to her partner has surfaced online… It was first shared by Instagram blog, Instablog9ja. The video shows the ladies initially singing a birthday song for the celebrant.. and then, a girl, who apparently flew all the way from Lagos to Enugu went down on one knee …

The post Lagos Based Nigerian Lady proposes to her Lesbian Partner in Enugu (video) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

