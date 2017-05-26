Lagos bizwoman accused of beating 8-yr-old maid to death

A Lagos-based businesswoman, Obiageli Emenike, who allegedly beat her eight-year-old maid, Miracle Edogwu, to death, was yesterday arraigned before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrate’s court, Lagos.

She was, however, released on a N500,000 bail with two responsible sureties in like sum.

The accused, 31, is facing a charge of beating her maid to death. She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Julius Babatope, told the court that the accused committed the offence on May 20 at about 6p.m. at 1, Aregbe Street, Ago Okota in Isolo area of Lagos.

He said the accused beat Edogwu, who she brought from her village to work as a domestic help, with a leather belt until she gave up the ghost.

The offence, he said, contravened Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Chief Magistrate M. O. Olajuwon directed that the case file be duplicated and a copy sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP, for advice.

The case has been adjourned until June 26.

