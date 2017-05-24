Lagos Chef defiles eight year old girl

A chef identified as Godwin Obot was arraigned in Lagos on Wednesday for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s eight-year-old daughter after luring the girl into his room with soft drink. The accused was brought before a Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court, charged with defilement of a minor. Obot, however, pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in …

The post Lagos Chef defiles eight year old girl appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

