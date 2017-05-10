Lagos Chief Judge Frees 66 Awaiting Trial Inmates from Kirikiri Prison – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Lagos Chief Judge Frees 66 Awaiting Trial Inmates from Kirikiri Prison
THISDAY Newspapers
Lagos State Chief Judge, Justice Oluwafunmilayo Atilade, on Tuesday freed 66 inmates from the Kirikiri Medium Prison in Lagos. The 66 freed inmates are among the 2,789 awaiting trial inmates at the prison which has a capacity of 1,700. Justice Atilade …
Court grants amnesty to 66 inmates at Kiri Kiri prison
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!