Lagos community cries for help over hoodlums’ invasion

The peaceful environment of Obele Kolade community in Mushin area of Lagos State was disrupted recently by unknown hoodlums, who came from nowhere to attack and dispossess residents of their valuables. The hoodlums also vandalised more than 100 cars before escaping from the area.

Narrating what happened on Thursday, April 13, 2017 to newsmen, the Baale of Obele Kolade Lawanson, High Chief Alhaji Fatai Oseni, said: “Obele Kolade is a very peaceful community from time immemorial, but things changed last year, when some hoodlums were driven away from other places and some people in the community shielded them. The landlords’ association and eminent persons in the community tried their best to stop the activities of these hoodlums but it proved futile.”

The Baale, who appealed to the local and state governments to come to their aid, noted with dismay that since the introduction of the Neighbourhood Watch operatives by the state government, no official of the agency has been sighted in the area.

“There is a place called Oritabogo in the community. No sane person would allow his or her child to pass through there once it is 8:00p.m. because these bad boys would have assembled there. That particular spot happens to be the boundary between Obele Kolade community, Lawanson and Idi-Araba. Even if we secure our area here, what about the other side?” he lamented.

The CDA chairman of Obele Kolade community, Oladele Abudu, narrated his ordeal after the deadly attack. “I came into this community over 20 years ago. It has always been peaceful, but on Thursday, April 13, 2017, being Holy Thursday, from nowhere, we saw some miscreants come into our community from the Itire end and started destroying things. The destruction was so enormous that we had to call the police.

“Their response was late because much havoc had been wreaked; many vehicles were vandalised as windscreen and windows were broken, with batteries and valuables stolen from cars. People were attacked with various weapons and in the process one person died.

“When security agents eventually came after almost two hours, to our greatest dismay, it was these same suspected cultists that were taking the lead and the police vehicle following behind. Some people came out and informed the police that the people that wreaked the havoc are the same people leading you round the community but no action was taken,” he said.

