Lagos Council polls: 73 candidates emerge at NCP primary

Posted on May 20, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The National Conscience Party (NCP) on Saturday conducted its primary election which saw 73 candidates emerging for the July 22 council polls. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the candidates emerged through consensus, after party members present endorsed their candidature by voice votes. The primary, which produced candidates who would be contesting in 20 Local Government Areas and 10 Local Development Areas, was monitored by an official of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), Mr Kola Shittu.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

