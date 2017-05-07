Pages Navigation Menu

Lagos council polls: Aspirant urges politicians to eschew violence, desperation for power

Posted on May 7, 2017

Aspirants jostling for offices in the July 22 council polls in Lagos State should shun violence and desperation for power, Mr Ademola Adunola, an All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant for the election, said on Saturday in Lagos. “We (aspirants) should be calm, it is not a do-or-die affair. We should allow those who will emerge…

