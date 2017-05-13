Pages Navigation Menu

Lagos Council polls: We will do well, PDP replies Tinubu

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the belief of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Chief Bola Tinubu, that it will win nothing in the forthcoming council polls in Lagos is unfortunate. Mr Taofik Gani, Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Lagos State, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday that…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

