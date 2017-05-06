Lagos council polls: We will spring surprises, says PDP

Ahead of the July 22 council polls in Lagos State, the Peoples Democratic Party says it is confident that its internal wranglings will be resolved for a “good showing” at the polls. The party’s State Publicity Secretary, Mr Taofik Gani, told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Saturday said the party was “closing ranks” for the forthcoming council elections. “The factions in the party in Lagos State are resolving their differences to put up a strong showing in the election.

