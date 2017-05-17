Lagos council polls: Women seek more opportunities

Lagos—Women rights activists in Lagos State have urged All Progressives Congress, APC, to ensure that more women emerge as candidates for chairmanship and councillorship positions in the coming local government elections.

Making the call on the platform of Women Move Now, WMN, after a roundtable on Need for More Women Representation at the Decision Making Level of the Local Governments, the women said: “APC has screened and cleared female professionals for the primaries in Lagos State.

“The party will be doing the society a lot of benefit if these women are allowed to represent APC in the elections.

“As it stands,over 40 percent of the aspirants for the election are women. It should not be difficult for the party to meet the minimum standard of 30 percent representation across board.”

Some members of WMN are Dr. Keziah Awosika of Women Law and Development Centre; Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre, WARDC; Yemisi Ransome-Kuti, Network of Non-Governmental Organi-sations, among others.

According to the women rights group, “The women that have shown interest in Lagos council elections represent the trusted and committed cadre of APC, and, therefore, deserve to be encouraged by the party and elected as office holders.”

“Women make up only four percent of the House of Representatives and six percent of the Senate; these numbers have declined since 2011 and there is a risk that they will decline still further if no action is taken. At the local government level, there is no significant difference.

