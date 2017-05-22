Lagos demolishes illegal structures at Oko-Oba abattoir

By Gabriel Olawale

The Lagos State Government yesterday demolished illegal structures and shanties in and around Oko Oba Abattoir and Lairage Complex, Agege as part of activities to restructure the complex for improved operations as well as develop the red meat value chain.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Oluwatoyin Suarau who led a team of officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and men of the Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit on the demolition exercise said that the exercise is geared towards the reformation of the entire red meat value chains system.

Suarau said that the exercise was also to ensure that the processing of meat is done in a safe and healthy environment.

He said illegal structures and shanties aside being a blot on the landscape of the complex, was also harboring miscreants and contributing to the growing concern of health, environment and safety issues in and around the complex.

The Commissioner disclosed that the State Government is not planning to chase them away from the complex as being rumoured by some butchers and cow merchants.

According to him, the rehabilitation work will also involve installation of facilities for waste conversion known as bio gas plant; construction of transit camp; provision of general cleaning services; construction of stripe processing facility and rehabilitation and maintenance of waste recycling plant.

He further listed some of the rehabilitation work that has been carried out in the complex to include perimeter fencing of the complex; removal of heap of solid waste and beautification of the entrance.

