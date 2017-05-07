Pages Navigation Menu

Lagos demolishes illegal structures under high tension cables

Posted on May 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Lagos State Government has demolished over 120 illegal structures and shops built under high tension power cables at Itedo area of Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria. Olayinka Egbeyemi, Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force who led the operatives of the agency to carry out the demolition exercise disclosed that the over 120 …

