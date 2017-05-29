Pages Navigation Menu

Lagos gang leader recounts how he raped 30 women in 3 years & killed many others

A 37-year-old armed robber the police described as notorious, Lanre Olowojobi, alias Pumpy, arrested at Mushin, Lagos, at the weekend by operatives of the Lagos State Taskforce, has narrated how he and his gang members robbed and raped their female victims. Olowojobi, whose gang members the police said have been raining terror on Mushin, also […]

