Lagos gets N3.84 billion to fight HIV/AIDS

By Kazeem Ugbodaga The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has received the sum of N3.84 billion ($9.6 million) from donor agency, Global Fund to fight the scourge of HIV/AIDS in the state.

