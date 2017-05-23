Lagos Government terminates N844bn Fourth Mainland Bridge contract

Lagos State Government has terminated its contract with investors for the building of the proposed N844billion Fourth Mainland Bridge. This was confirmed by the Commissioner for Waterfront and Infrastructure Development, Adebowale Akinsanya, while speaking to newsmen in Alausa on Monday. He said the government was considering proposals from foreign investors in the US and the […]

