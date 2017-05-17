Pages Navigation Menu

Lagos Government to introduce new number plates, uniforms for conductors, drivers

Posted on May 17, 2017

Lagos State Government has said there are plans to introduce new number plate for commercial vehicles in the state. Acting Commissioner for Transportation, Prince Olanrewaju Elegushi, stated this during the 2017 Ministerial briefing to mark Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s two years in office. Elegushi said it would ensure clear identification of vehicles registered for commercial purposes. […]

