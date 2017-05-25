Lagos govt agency rejects request to demolish N28m building

By Onozure Dania

Lagos State Physical Planning and Permit Authority has turned down a request to demolish a N28 million building on Adeniyi- Adele Road, on Lagos Island.

The Ministry said that the property is structurally sound and in no danger of collapsing and does not contravene any provision of the Lagos Physical Planning and Environmental Law.

It was also noted that the property in question is subject of litigation in suit No. LD/13/17, Anthony Mbachi vs Chidi Nwanya, Chibueze Nwanya and Lagos State Physical Planning and Permit Authority before the state High Court.

Claimant in the suit, Anthony Nkemjika, averred that on June 18, 2012, he paid N28 million to the defendants as full and final payment for the property at No. 18A, Adeniji–Adele Road Lagos and the money was duly receipted.

The claimant further averred that afterwards, the defendants informed him that they had changed their minds and now intend to demolish the property and rebuild it and thereafter, sell the shops to third party to refund the claimant’s money.

Consequently the claimant engaged the services of the law firm Abimbola and Abimbola.

The claimant further averred that when the ministry invited them to a meeting, the defendants deliberately refused to attend the meeting and when he could no longer take the hide and seek game, his lawyers wrote a petition to the police on March 18, 2013 wherein one of the defendants was invited by the police and charged before a magistrate’s court in charge N0. E/22A/2013.

Meanwhile, the claimant is praying the court to declare that the deed of Assignment dated March 21, 2012 executed by Chidi Nwanya as well as the irrevocable power of Attorney dated June 18, 2012 executed by the defendants in favour of the of the claimant are valid and binding on parties and that the claimant is entitled to right of occupancy of the property at N0 183A, Adeniji Adele Road, Lagos Island.

The post Lagos govt agency rejects request to demolish N28m building appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

