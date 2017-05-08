Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lagos govt demolishes illegal structures

Posted on May 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Bose Adelaja

The Lagos State Government has demolished over 120 illegal shops, including structures constructed under high tension cables, after the expiration of a six-month notice served on both owners and occupiers by the government at Itedo area of Lekki Phase 1.

The exercise took place weekend at about 7a.m., just as SP Olayinka Egbeyemi, Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force, who led the operation, disclosed that owners and occupiers of the over 120 illegal shops and structures were served a reminder ‘Demolition Notice’ four weeks ago by the government an were fully compensated.

He said radiation from high tension cables poses danger to human health and that no responsible and responsive government would put any of her citizen’s life at risk.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

 

The post Lagos govt demolishes illegal structures appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.