Lagos govt destroys illicit drugs, arrests 115 miscreants, hoodlums

Lagos state Government has destroyed illicit drugs suspected to be Indian hemp worth millions of naira recovered from arrested miscreants and hoodlums during a recent fracas in Mushin, a notorious neighbourhood. Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force, SP Olayinka Egbeyemi, with the enforcement team of the agency destroyed and burnt the illegal drugs, codeine, […]

