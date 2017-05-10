Lagos govt moves to criminalise power theft, vandalisation

Lagos State Government said it has concluded plans to enact a law to specifically criminalise and punish severely persons who engage in power theft and vandalisation, expressing optimism that it would go a long way to tackle the menace headlong. Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Olawale Oluwo, told newsmen yesterday that the State […]

