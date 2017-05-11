Lagos Launches Free Public Wi-Fi At Parks – P.M. News
|
P.M. News
|
Lagos Launches Free Public Wi-Fi At Parks
P.M. News
L-R: Lagos State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr. Olufemi Odubiyi; Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Olufunmilayo Balogun; Head of Service, Lagos State, Mrs. Olabowale Ademola; Chairman, House Committee on Science & Tech, Lagos State …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!